Remembrance services to be held along the Costa del Sol and inland next weekend Branches of the RBL Spain South will attend Armistice Day services in Malaga, Mollina, Coín, Benalmádena, Fuengirola and Gibraltar

In order to mark Armistice Day, the Royal British Legion Spain South (RBL) have organised a series of Remembrance services to take place along the Costa del Sol and inland next weekend. These will include the annual service at the St George's Church in Malaga, which will be given by Father Louis Darrant at 11am on Sunday 13 November. This will be followed by laying of wreaths on the war graves.

Other events taking place on Sunday include the service at The Salon Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola, which will be attended by Standard Bearers from the Mijas Costa and Marbella branches. This year, the service will be led by Father William.

Cudeca will hold a Remembrance Day lunch at the La Vinea restaurant in Fuengirola from 1pm on Sunday. The event will include a three-course meal and entertainment supplied by A Touch of Class, who will perform a medley of classic wartime songs.

Other events will also take place on Friday 11 November, including: the RBL Mollina branch will hold a service led by the Reverend Doreen Cage at Parque La Vina at 11.30am; the RBL Coín branch will mark the occasion in the Cemetery Chapel, which will include a performance by the TAPAS choir.

Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, will lay a wreath next to the Tree of Peace in the Parque La Paloma. The ceremony will be attended by members of the Royal Air Force Association.

In Gibraltar, a service will take place at the lobby of Parliament House, followed by a two-minute silence at 11am. Guards of Honour will be provided by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Royal British Legion Gibraltar Branch.