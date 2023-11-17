Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mijas Costa RBL at the Salón Varietés in Fuengirola. SUR
Remembering the fallen
Remembering the fallen

Remembrance Day services took place last weekend in Gibraltar, Malaga, Coín, Nerja, Salinas, Fuengirola and Benalmádena

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Friday, 17 November 2023, 14:08

The Royal British Legion Spain South, along with serving and ex-members of the British Armed Forces and their families, came together in the province of Malaga and in Gibraltar last weekend to pay their respects to all military personnel who lost their lives in conflict since WWI.

The Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, the Governor of Gibraltar, Sir David Steel, and Mayor Christian Santos paid their respects by laying wreaths in the lobby of Parliament during a ceremony to mark Armistice Day.

Led by Father Louis Darrant, the service at St George's church in Malaga was attended by members of the RBL and the Royal Air Force Association, who laid wreaths on the war graves in the English cemetery.

Coín Cemetery Chapel was filled to capacity for a service read by chaplain Caroline Macfarlane with the theme of compassion for people around the world caught up in conflict, particularly in the Middle East and Ukraine. Attended by members of the Coín branch of the RBL, and Guardia Civil Captain Bernabe Moya Ortiz, the TAPAS choir were on hand once again to support the congregation singing hymns.

The RBL Mijas Costa held its service at the Salón Varietés in Fuengirola; while Mollina came together in the Anglican church in Salinas. Other services were held at Bil Bil Castle in Benalmádena, Puerto Niza in Benajarafe, and at the Hotel Al Andalus in Maro, Nerja.

