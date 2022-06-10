Real estate padel tournament raises more than 80,000 euros The tournament's third edition achieved its money-raising goals thanks to the 140 participating companies

The third edition of the Costa del Sol real estate sector's Solidarity Padel Tournament took place last weekend. According to organisers, it achieved its fundraising purpose once again thanks to the more than 140 companies that participated in the event.

Organised by Nvoga Marbella Realty, the tournament raised more than 80,000 euros, half of which will be donated, through the Building The Future Association, to the Rwenzori Child Care project to continue with the improvements of the Rwenzori Focus school in Uganda.

The rest of the funds will be distributed among local charities such as Ubuntu, Paula y la Fábrica de Médula, the Estepona branch of the AECC Spanish cancer organisation, the Cesare Scariolo Foundation and the Andalusians with Ukraine project through the Victoria Kent Association.

The knockout matches of the padel tournament, which was held in the Villa Padierna Racquet Club, took place throughout the day on Saturday, while the finals were held on Sunday. More than 150 players participated in the tournament, which was open to all sectors of real estate, including agents, developers, architects, decorators and builders.

The mixed category was won by Grantley Harris and Camino Llamazares, who received prizes of two tickets for Starlite Marbella and a one-night stay at the Cortijo del Mar resort in Marbella.

The female category was won by Paula Rucklova and Bárbara Gallardo, each receiving as a prize a treatment at the Jack Dessange salon in Puerto Banús and a two-night stay for two people at the La Ciudadela Marbella Hotel.

Ricardo Calamita and Francisco Giménez triumphed in the male category, and each received prizes of a three-day gourmet break for two people courtesy of Azul Marino Viajes, a dinner for two people in La Sala Puerto Banús, and another dinner for two people in Marbella Club Grill.