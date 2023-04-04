Rape and cyber offences up in Malaga province as reported crime increases by 21% According to the latest data, thefts were the most committed crime with 25,202 cases, some 8,012 of which took place in homes

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Crime has increased again in the province of Malaga, maintaining similar trends in recent years. The number of criminal offences rose by 20.9% last year compared to 2021 where 91,971 offences were recorded, and by 14% compared to 2019. The latest data released by Spain's Ministry of the Interior also showed crimes that had risen the most were rapes, theft and cyber crime.

Rapes increased by 85.7 per cent compared to 2021 with a total of 91, while in 2021 there were nearly 50. According to the figures, in 2022 an average of one rape took place in Malaga every five days.

Cyber crime in Malaga increased by 33.8 percent compared to 2021, but that increase was even greater compared to 2019, with an increase of 81.7 percent. There were 6,550 cases recorded in Malaga in the year before the Covid-19 pandemic, but that number soared to 11,902 in 2022. In the province, an average of 33 criminal offences were committed every day via cybernetic means - most were fraud offences.

Another of the crimes which rose considerably in Malaga were attempted murders. The figures showed a 186.4% increase in 2022 compared to 2019, going from 22 cases to 63.

Thefts were the most committed crime in Malaga, with 25,202 cases, 8,012 of which took place in homes.