Storm Jana downpours enable Malaga reservoir levels to keep improving

Level increases in the Campanillas river, in the neighbourhood of the same name.

Storm Jana hit Malaga with its full force over the weekend. The Atlantic phenomenon discharged regular downpours on both Saturday and Sunday, and reservoirs throughout the province benefited from the soaking.

During the early hours of Sunday morning, increases in the levels of several rivers were recorded: 20mm in Genal; 19mm in Guadiaro; and 18 in Cortes de la Frontera and Ronda. The afternoon saw consistent rainfall.

The weekend conditions, combined with the runoff from the previous day, have continued to fill the watercourses and the reservoirs, which have increased by 6 million cubic metres - a volume that exceed Malaga city's needs for a month. According to the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network, from midnight to 5pm on Sunday, the total amount of water held in the province went from 231 million cubic metres to 237.

Up to 122mm of rain was collected in parts of the province such as Tolox over the weekend.

The most notable rise in water reserves was in the Axarquia district, which saw almost no rain during the most recent 'Dana' storm and was therefore most affected by shortages. The La Viñuela reservoir now holds 25% of its capacity, standing at 41.6 million cubic metres.

This is a good margin to guarantee domestic supply this summer. However, what remains in a more restrained situation is the irrigation of subtropical crops, for which a solution will be discussed during the next meeting of the drought committee.

Historical references

Yesterday's 237 million cubic metres is double the 99 million cubic metres recorded on 9 March 2024. In a single week, the water reserves have increased by 64 million cubic metres. Malaga province is clearly better off, even surpassing the situation from March 2023 and March 2022, when reservoirs held 229 and 221 million cubic metres, respectively. It is expected that this week's rains, together with the runoff, will continue to contribute gains.

What is less likely to be exceeded in 2025 is the historical reference from March 2021, when reservoirs contained 366 million cubic metres.

According to SUR forecasts, it is possible that the month will end with some 250 million cubic metres, over 40% of the total capacity of Malaga's water system.