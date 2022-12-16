More heavy rain and storms expected in Malaga province today, 16 December Spain's Aemet weather agency is forecasting a drier weekend ahead in most areas, after a few showers on the western Costa del Sol and inland on Saturday morning

Malaga province has another rainy day ahead this Friday, 16 December, and Spain's Aemet weather agency is warning that storms are also likely, especially in the Axarquía. Temperatures are expected to remain similar to those of the past few days, with a minimum of 12C and a high of 17C.

The outlook for the weekend is better, however. Although showers are possible on Saturday morning, especially on the western Costa del Sol and some inland areas, these will clear away leaving cloudy skies for much of the day.

On Sunday, Aemet is forecasting clear skies and a dry day with the exception of the occasional shower on the western coast of the province and Monday could be the best day yet, dry and slightly warmer.

Weather warnings in Cadiz and Granada

Elsewhere in the Andalucía region, two provinces are at risk of heavy rain and storms this Friday: weather warnings have been issued until 6pm for Cadiz, where up to 60 litres of rain are expected to fall in 12 hours and storms are likely, particularly in the Jerez area and around the Strait of Gibraltar, and on the Granada coast there is a weather warning in force until 3pm as up to 15 litres of rain per hour are expected.