The rain returns to Malaga province this Tuesday, with two yellow warnings in place for storms Showers and locally strong thunderstorms are also likely in central and eastern Andalucía

After a long May Day holiday weekend with almost summer-like temperatures and sunny skies in Malaga, the rain returns today. It is most likely to fall in the Ronda and Antequera regions, which is why the State weather agency, Aemet, has activated two separate yellow warnings for storms in those zones that will remain in force from 12noon to 8pm.

In general, this 3 May, cloudy skies and showers are expected across the province, which will be more intense and frequent in the afternoon, especially inland, when they could occasionally be accompanied by storms and hail and be strong locally. The winds will blow from the west component on the coast, decreasing during the morning, and be variable inland.

The maximum temperatures will drop, and the minimums will remain unchanged. The highest values ​​are expected in Vélez-Málaga and Marbella, where they will reach 22 degrees, while the lowest minimum is expected in Ronda: 9 degrees.

National picture

Bad weather will be widespread in Spain this Tuesday, since a total of 14 Spanish provinces will be on a yellow level warning due to locally strong rains and storms. Specifically, they will be Teruel and Huesca in Aragon; Castellón, Valencia and Alicante, in the Valencian region; Tarragona, Barcelona, ​​Girona and Lleida, Catalonia; the Region of Murcia; and in Andalucía, in addition to Malaga, in Cordoba, Jaen and Seville. The weather warnings will be activated between 12noon and 8pm in the Sierra Norte de Sevilla, throughout the province of Cordoba and in the regions of Morena and Condado and Cazorla and Segura, in Jaén.

Aemet expects locally strong showers and storms this Tuesday in the eastern third of the peninsula, and even very strong or persistent in the Levante area, according to Europa Press. Showers and locally strong thunderstorms are also likely in central and eastern Andalucía.