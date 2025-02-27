Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

An archive image of Camilla. SUR
Queen Camilla confesses: &#039;I love Malaga&#039;
Culture

Queen Camilla confesses: 'I love Malaga'

Malaga students on a language course in Canterbury managed to speak to the British royal briefly as she greeted crowds

SUR

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 18:23

"I love Malaga," said Queen Camilla, as she shook hands with a group of students from the city's Salesianos secondary school this week.

The youngsters happened to meet the British royal in Canterbury, where they were taking part in a language immersion programme during the Semana Blanca holiday.

According to one of the school's coordinators, Carlos Pérez, the pupils noticed the monarch greeting crowds and wanted to shake hands with her, to which Camilla responded warmly.

They told her they were from Malaga, Spain, and she said, "Oh, I love Malaga," making her just one more of the many Brits who have a soft spot for the Costa del Sol.

surinenglish Queen Camilla confesses: 'I love Malaga'