Queen Camilla confesses: 'I love Malaga'

"I love Malaga," said Queen Camilla, as she shook hands with a group of students from the city's Salesianos secondary school this week.

The youngsters happened to meet the British royal in Canterbury, where they were taking part in a language immersion programme during the Semana Blanca holiday.

According to one of the school's coordinators, Carlos Pérez, the pupils noticed the monarch greeting crowds and wanted to shake hands with her, to which Camilla responded warmly.

They told her they were from Malaga, Spain, and she said, "Oh, I love Malaga," making her just one more of the many Brits who have a soft spot for the Costa del Sol.