Prosecutors look at complaint about Fundación Unicaja Thirteen trade unions have accused the foundation's president of malpractice and misuse of funds

The Malaga prosecutors' office is to start the initial stages of an investigation into the management of Fundación Unicaja, the largest shareholder in Unicaja Banco.

Fundación Unicaja is the heir to the old local savings bank operation and counts among its trustees representatives of different local governments and organisations.

A group of thirteen trade unions has got together to make an official complaint, which has aroused the interest of prosecutors, into the foundation's president, Braulio Medel, who the unions accused of malpractice and misuse of funds.