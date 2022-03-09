Prices have shot up following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the province's economy is already affected The lack of raw materials from Ukraine and the rise in electricity and fuel prices are pushing many Malaga companies to the limit

Ezequiel Navarro is the CEO of the Premo car component company. He has been warning that Russia’s attack on Ukraine would have far-reaching effects on the Malaga economy, and he is already being proven right.

Ukraine is key for the motor industry, because if the items it produces don’t arrive, production chains come to a halt. The cost of electricity, fuel and materials has also shot up because Russia is one of Europe’s principal gas and petrol suppliers. Ukraine is also one of the main producers of cereals and sunflower oil. After two years of pandemic, the desperately-needed recovery of the economy of the province is in jeopardy.

The problem is that in a globalised economy different countries supply elements to the supply chain. Already, because they can’t obtain parts from Ukraine, car manufacturers have started to cancel shifts and announce new lay-offs. These situations have a domino effect, which eventually reaches Malaga.

The motor industry isn’t the only one affected. Corn is essential for the agri-food sector, which represents more than 20 per cent of the province’s GDP. Production costs are rising because of the increase in the price of cereals, and companies are being hit by high energy costs, especially those with refrigeration chambers.

Then there are their fleets of lorries: fuel costs were already at a record high and have risen again since the conflict began, by more than 20 cents a litre for petrol and over 30 for diesel.

Sergio Cuberos, the president of the Malaga Chamber of Commerce, says the situation is truly alarming. “The increase in fuel and energy prices is going to cause an existential crisis for many businesses,” he says.

The president of the Mahos hospitality association in Malaga, Javier Frutos, says hopes have been dashed of 2022 being the year of recovery. “Prices had already started going up and that was a problem, but now there is starting to be a shortage of basic products like sunflower oil, which is used for frying. The price of electricity breaks records every day, and things are difficult,” he says.

These examples show the impact of war on the economy. Ukraine, exporter of important raw materials, became a battlefield overnight and because of the sanctions, Russia has been almost completely eliminated as a commercial partner.

The president of Dcoop, Antonio Luque, says prices will continue to rise even if the war ends soon, and that countries need to go back to being self-sufficient. “If we can’t even make a profit even when we sell at high prices because production costs have risen so much… well, then we have a problem,” he says.