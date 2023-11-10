Price will be key factor in determining travel plans of British tourists and whether they come to Spain in 2024

Pilar Martínez London Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The threat of a recession in the UK will be a key factor in whether Brits travel overseas next year. Holidaymakers from the UK are expected to keep a closer eye on prices, and this could influence the cost for accommodation in hotels in Andalucía and across Malaga province and the Costa del Sol - a popular destination for Brits all-year-round.

At the World Travel Market (WTM) in London this week, the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) said the economy will determine how Brits travel next year. "People are looking for the best value for money. The travel industry has continued to recover from the pandemic against a backdrop of a continuing rise in the cost of living. High energy bills, rising mortgage and rent payments and an increase in everyday costs, such as food and transport, are among the price increases that have been putting pressure on household budgets," an ABTA report pointed out.

Latest data from the UK warned of an increase in unemployment, high inflation and a drop in the exchange rate of the pound, threatening the luxury of family holidays. "High inflation is one of the most important threats facing the British economy, which has been on a downward trend since October 2022, falling from 11.1% year-on-year at the end of 2022 to 6.7% in August 2023," the report said.

The British value Spain as their main holiday destination and the Costa del Sol as their third option. The UK remains Spain's leading international market, with almost 11.8 million British tourists from January to August, an increase of 15.6% compared to the same period last year. But there is still some way to go to reach pre-pandemic levels, as it currently stands 6.4% below 2019.

A general rise in prices has meant that up to last August the average expenditure per person in the British market stood at 1,152 euros, almost 15% higher than the amount spent in the same period in 2019, but slightly lower than the same period in 2022, 0.6% less. This has had much to do with the 8% drop in the average stay in Spanish destinations.