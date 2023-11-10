Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Andalucía and Costa del Sol respresentatives were promoting the south of Spain at the World Travel Market in London this week. Salvador Salas
Price will be key factor in determining travel plans of British tourists and whether they come to Spain in 2024
World Travel Market 2023

Price will be key factor in determining travel plans of British tourists and whether they come to Spain in 2024

The UK remains Spain's leading international market, with almost 11.8 million tourists from January to August, an increase of 15.6% compared to the same period last year. But there is still some way to go to reach pre-pandemic levels

Pilar Martínez

London

Friday, 10 November 2023, 10:20

Compartir

The threat of a recession in the UK will be a key factor in whether Brits travel overseas next year. Holidaymakers from the UK are expected to keep a closer eye on prices, and this could influence the cost for accommodation in hotels in Andalucía and across Malaga province and the Costa del Sol - a popular destination for Brits all-year-round.

At the World Travel Market (WTM) in London this week, the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) said the economy will determine how Brits travel next year. "People are looking for the best value for money. The travel industry has continued to recover from the pandemic against a backdrop of a continuing rise in the cost of living. High energy bills, rising mortgage and rent payments and an increase in everyday costs, such as food and transport, are among the price increases that have been putting pressure on household budgets," an ABTA report pointed out.

Latest data from the UK warned of an increase in unemployment, high inflation and a drop in the exchange rate of the pound, threatening the luxury of family holidays. "High inflation is one of the most important threats facing the British economy, which has been on a downward trend since October 2022, falling from 11.1% year-on-year at the end of 2022 to 6.7% in August 2023," the report said.

The British value Spain as their main holiday destination and the Costa del Sol as their third option. The UK remains Spain's leading international market, with almost 11.8 million British tourists from January to August, an increase of 15.6% compared to the same period last year. But there is still some way to go to reach pre-pandemic levels, as it currently stands 6.4% below 2019.

A general rise in prices has meant that up to last August the average expenditure per person in the British market stood at 1,152 euros, almost 15% higher than the amount spent in the same period in 2019, but slightly lower than the same period in 2022, 0.6% less. This has had much to do with the 8% drop in the average stay in Spanish destinations.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Research reveals Brits will take holidays to Costa del Sol over a longer season to avoid worst of the summer heat
  2. 2 Axarquía water bill row: 'They have sent us a quarterly bill for 45,220 euros and we were only there for two weeks'
  3. 3 Price will be key factor in determining travel plans of British tourists and whether they come to Spain in 2024
  4. 4 Remembrance services in the south of Spain and Gibraltar
  5. 5 Arroyo de la Miel becomes the centre of flamenco during week-long festival
  6. 6 PSOE defends Junts deal as way to solve 'conflict' in Spain's Catalonia region

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad