Petrol and diesel fuel prices in Malaga province hit new record high, but these are places with the lowest prices To fill a 50 litre fuel tank with unleaded 95-octane petrol, it now costs nine euros more than it did in 2021

The cost of unleaded 95-octane petrol has increased by 13 per cent and the cost of diesel has increased by 16 per cent in just one year. Unleaded 95 petrol now costs on average 1.59 euros per litre and diesel costs 1.47 euros per litre, the highest prices ever recorded in Malaga province.

Petrol and diesel are now even more expensive than they were in late 2012 and early 2013 when it was 1.52 euros for a litre of petrol and 1.44 euros for a litre of diesel, according to data collected by the Ministry for Ecological Transition.

As of January 2022, unleaded 95-octane petrol cost on average 1.54 euros per litre, 13 cents more than it did in 2021, with the cost jumping an additional five cents in early February. To fill a 50 litre tank with unleaded 95 petrol, it now costs nine euros more than it did in 2021. A diesel car with a 50 litre tank now costs 10 euros more to fill.

"I don't know how much petrol costs as it goes up every day. The only thing I know is that before I put in 30 euros almost every week and now, I have to put in 40 euros to cover the same kilometres," said Francisco Gutiérrez, a technician who works in the Guadalhorce industrial estate and who lives in Rincón de la Victoria.

"People are consuming less, without a doubt," said Álvaro Fontes, the president of the Andalusian Association of Retail Vendors of Fuels and Fuels (Agavecar).

"All fuels have risen significantly with inflation skyrocketing, and we are continually in the media, and that is bad for everyone because consumption is retracting and our sector is harmed,” he added.