Polling stations close as Spain waits for local election results to come in Turnout at 6pm was slightly higher than in the last local elections four years ago, both in Malaga province and in Spain as a whole

Residents all over Spain have been voting this Sunday, 28 May, in the municipal elections to decide who will be running their local councils for the next four years.

Regional elections have also been held this Sunday in 12 Spanish regions (but not Andalucía) as well as in the cities of Ceuta and Melilla on the North African coast.

In Malaga province, 1,204,201 voters have had the opportunity to appoint 1,215 councillors, among them the mayors of the 103 municipalities.

The turnout, both locally and nationally has been slightly higher this year than in the previous local elections in 2019. At 6pm 46.65% of voters in Malaga province had put their selected ticket in the ballot box, 2.47% up on the figure recorded at the same time in 2019.

The turnout in Spain as a whole at 6pm was 51.4%, also up on the 49.9% four years ago.

The polling stations closed their doors across the country at 8pm, except for in the Canaries, which is one hour behind.