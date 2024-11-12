Police uncover massive marijuana plantation in mountains behind the Costa del Sol

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 16:11

Officers from Spain's Guardia Civil police force have arrested one person after discovering a 5,000-square-metre marijuana plantation in the heart of Sierra de las Nieves national park located in the mountains behind the Costa del Sol.

The police operation started following information from investigators who became aware of the marijuana plantation in a difficult-to-access location in the national park in the municipality of Istán.

Officers then located the large plantation last month, which was almost inaccessible, as access to it required crossing numerous steep paths and firebreaks. The plantation, with 6,500 marijuana plants, had a sophisticated irrigation system that illegally diverted water, which was taken from a river to a 6,000-litre-capacity pond.

Due to how difficult the plantation was to access, police needed helicopter support and the help of the Guardia Civil's mountain rescue unit as well as a group of specialist forest firefighters from Plan Infoca who carried out the cleaning of the area due to the high danger of forest fire as a result of flammable materials that were stored in the plantation.

Police arrested a Romanian individual who was also in possession of a pistol and he was remanded in prison.