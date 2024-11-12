Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Guardia Civil
Police uncover massive marijuana plantation in mountains behind the Costa del Sol
C

Police uncover massive marijuana plantation in mountains behind the Costa del Sol

The area was fed by a sophisticated irrigation system that illegally diverted water from a river to a purpose-built 6,000-litre reservoir

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 16:11

Officers from Spain's Guardia Civil police force have arrested one person after discovering a 5,000-square-metre marijuana plantation in the heart of Sierra de las Nieves national park located in the mountains behind the Costa del Sol.

The police operation started following information from investigators who became aware of the marijuana plantation in a difficult-to-access location in the national park in the municipality of Istán.

Officers then located the large plantation last month, which was almost inaccessible, as access to it required crossing numerous steep paths and firebreaks. The plantation, with 6,500 marijuana plants, had a sophisticated irrigation system that illegally diverted water, which was taken from a river to a 6,000-litre-capacity pond.

Due to how difficult the plantation was to access, police needed helicopter support and the help of the Guardia Civil's mountain rescue unit as well as a group of specialist forest firefighters from Plan Infoca who carried out the cleaning of the area due to the high danger of forest fire as a result of flammable materials that were stored in the plantation.

Police arrested a Romanian individual who was also in possession of a pistol and he was remanded in prison.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Purpose-built court all set for start of Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga this week
  2. 2 Record-breaking Fuengirola Half Marathon draws nearly 2,000 runners
  3. 3 Malaga CF secure back-to-back league wins for first time this season
  4. 4 Spanish government attempts to claw back 5.4 million euros for Costa del Sol sewage treatment plant
  5. 5 Malaga padel star has another weekend to remember
  6. 6 Gibraltar remembers the fallen at British war memorial ceremony
  7. 7 Three locations still being studied for future Costa del Sol desalination plant as draft plan deadline slips
  8. 8 Marbella amputee claims silver at World Adaptive Surfing Championship
  9. 9 Idiliq foundation donates 15,000 euros to Costa del Sol branches of Spanish cancer association
  10. 10 Frustrating stalemate sees Marbella FC lose ground in promotion fight

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Police uncover massive marijuana plantation in mountains behind the Costa del Sol