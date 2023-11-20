Police smash Costa del Sol gang that sold drugs via an app and social media networks

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Six people have been arrested in Malaga and Fuengirola after allegedly using an app and social media networks to sell and manage drug shipments from the Costa del Sol to other parts of Europe. The drugs were distributed using several different parcel distribution companies.

The gang leader led the criminal operation from a hotel room, where he would prepare shipments of hashish and met with other members, according to investigators.

The main suspect was arrested when he was about to send two envelopes each containing 100 grams of hashish.

National Police officers seized 1,130 grams of hashish, as well as drug paraphernalia and a car.

Of the six arrested, two have been remanded in custody.