Police investigate driver caught speeding at 232 km/h on motorway north of Malaga Officers located the vehicle in Benalmádena and identified the driver, a 27-year-old man with a long police record

A car has been detected speeding at 232 km/h in a 120km/h zone on the AP-46 toll motorway in the municipality of Almogía, north of Malaga.

The Civil Guard in Malaga and a traffic authority helicopter tracked the vehicle, which was travelling on the Granada-bound carriageway on Las Pedrizas motorway, before eventually locating it in Benalmádena.

Officers then identified the driver, a 27-year-old Bulgarian national, who had a long police record.

He is being investigated for two offences against road safety, one for speeding and the other for not having a driving licence. The case will be heard in Malaga magistrate's court.