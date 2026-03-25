Police believe former El Candado manager bought boat with money defrauded from the club

Juan Cano Málaga Wednesday, 25 March 2026, 15:11 Share

The National Police have arrested the ex-manager of Real Club El Candado after detecting an accounting shortfall amounting to 200,000 euros, as reported by SUR in October 2025 .

He is being investigated for alleged crimes of misappropriation, falsification of documents, breach of trust and money laundering.

The police investigation was initiated following a request from the investigating court of Malaga, which received a complaint from the president of the social club.

He informed the authorities of a series of actions carried out by the individual holding the position of club manager, which involved a high level of personal and institutional trust, as well as effective and exclusive control over the bank accounts.

The economic crimes group of the Malaga provincial judicial police force has been in charge of the investigation, carefully studying the extensive documentation provided by the complainant, as well as requesting judicial investigative measures to fully clarify the facts reported.

The analysis of the documentation provided and of the monetary flows between bank accounts made it possible to prove the commission of the offence. The investigation revealed the alleged involvement of a second person, a direct relative of the accused and holder of the bank account to which the money was diverted from the club's account, who was also arrested.

The officers observed the alleged diversion of the funds: almost instantaneously upon receipt of the transfers - of 100,000 euros each -the money was transferred to a Portuguese bank account, whose beneficiary was a company dedicated to investment in cryptocurrencies.

Analysis of bank accounts revealed the purchase of a boat paid for directly from the club's own funds

The analysis of the bank accounts revealed the purchase of a boat, bought by the accused, which was paid for directly with the club's own funds, with the purchase invoice appearing in the name of a direct relative of the accused.

On the other hand, the existence of a service provision contract between the club and another company has been established, in which the individual under investigation is the sole partner and director, and in which he allegedly simulated the involvement of a third party by purportedly forging their signature.