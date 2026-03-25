Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fraud

Police believe former El Candado manager bought boat with money defrauded from the club

He is being investigated for four offences: misappropriation, forgery of documents, breach of trust and money laundering

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Wednesday, 25 March 2026, 15:11

The National Police have arrested the ex-manager of Real Club El Candado after detecting an accounting shortfall amounting to 200,000 euros, as reported by SUR in October 2025 .

He is being investigated for alleged crimes of misappropriation, falsification of documents, breach of trust and money laundering.

The police investigation was initiated following a request from the investigating court of Malaga, which received a complaint from the president of the social club.

He informed the authorities of a series of actions carried out by the individual holding the position of club manager, which involved a high level of personal and institutional trust, as well as effective and exclusive control over the bank accounts.

The economic crimes group of the Malaga provincial judicial police force has been in charge of the investigation, carefully studying the extensive documentation provided by the complainant, as well as requesting judicial investigative measures to fully clarify the facts reported.

The analysis of the documentation provided and of the monetary flows between bank accounts made it possible to prove the commission of the offence. The investigation revealed the alleged involvement of a second person, a direct relative of the accused and holder of the bank account to which the money was diverted from the club's account, who was also arrested.

The officers observed the alleged diversion of the funds: almost instantaneously upon receipt of the transfers - of 100,000 euros each -the money was transferred to a Portuguese bank account, whose beneficiary was a company dedicated to investment in cryptocurrencies.

Analysis of bank accounts revealed the purchase of a boat paid for directly from the club's own funds

The analysis of the bank accounts revealed the purchase of a boat, bought by the accused, which was paid for directly with the club's own funds, with the purchase invoice appearing in the name of a direct relative of the accused.

On the other hand, the existence of a service provision contract between the club and another company has been established, in which the individual under investigation is the sole partner and director, and in which he allegedly simulated the involvement of a third party by purportedly forging their signature.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Andalucía launches virtual health card to transform patient care
  2. 2 Andalucía expects warm Holy Week with low rain probability
  3. 3 Gibraltar slashes fuel duty by 50 per cent in response to rising global prices
  4. 4 Malaga CF sell 1,800 retro shirts on day one as IlloJuan collaboration proves hit
  5. 5 Benalmádena strengthens road safety measures in school environments
  6. 6 The &euro;100,000 Safety Shield: Why the next few weeks are critical for your savings

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Police believe former El Candado manager bought boat with money defrauded from the club

Police believe former El Candado manager bought boat with money defrauded from the club