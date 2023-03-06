Plastic foetuses sent to MPs in Spain who voted in favour of the abortion law Several parliamentarians say they have received the letter from pro-life organisations in which the law is described as «atrocious»

Several Spanish MPs have received bags containing replicas of twelve-week-old bloodied human foetuses in the last week as part of a campaign against the recent approval of the abortion law. This has been confirmed by PSOE, Unidas Podemos and EHBildu, three of the parties that voted in favour of the law in Spain's Congreso (lower house) on 16 December.

The packages were delivered with a letter from Ignacio Arsuaga, president of the Derecho a Vivir and Hazte Oír (Right to Live and Make Yourself Heard) associations, criticising the approval of this reform. The letter states that the new abortion law promoted by the Spanish ministry of equality is «more atrocious» than the one previously approved by the Socialist government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and accuses MPs of having allowed «the elimination of human beings in a surgical procedure of extreme violence and cruelty».

The letter also condemns the fact that the text approved by Congreso encourages «the singling out of those doctors and health workers who want to conscientiously object to the elimination of human lives, through the creation of black lists».

A spokesperson for the group, Inmaculada Fernández, justified the group's actions by saying «abortion is cruel, violent and bloody. It is very macabre, but it is what they have approved».

Unidas Podemos MP Javier Sánchez Serna, one of the recipients, published a photo with the letter and foetus on his Twitter account, accusing Derecho a Vivir of being a dubious set-up that «answers to [right wing, ultra-Catholic Mexican] paramilitary organisation El Yunque».