In pictures: spectacular Costa del Sol car races and chases feature in new Amazon Prime film

Adapted from the best-seller Culpa Mía (My Fault) by Mercedes Ron, the action-packed movie features locations from Torremolinos to Manilva and premieres on the streaming platform today, 8 June

It's like a Fast & Furious, but with teenagers at the wheel of the vehicles, who drive their cars as fast as their love affairs. One skid after another. Culpa Mía (My Fault) is the first part of the best-selling youth novels trilogy by Mercedes Ron, which comes to the screen at the hands of Álex de la Iglesia's production company. The premiere is this Thursday (8 June) on the Amazon Prime Video platform.

Playamar in Torremolinos and Puerto de La Duquesa in Manilva were the settings for the races and chases seen in this intense love story starring Noah (Nicole Wallace), a teenager who reluctantly moves into the Costa del Sol mansion of her mother's new millionaire husband. After leaving behind her boyfriend and friends, the young woman is met at her new destination by her stepbrother, Nick (Gabriel Guevara). This young badass with a weakness for living fast, draws her into a complicated and thrilling story of forbidden love, for this motorised version of Romeo and Juliet.

Prime Video

"We are a little bit toxic and quite intense," Guevara said about his character and his relationship with Noah, who brings the passion of first love to the screen. The actor and actress Nicole Wallace, who starred together in the series Skam, wowed fans last weekend in a promotion of the film at Muelle Uno, where they played music, took selfies with the crowd, and posed with the cars of the film.

Prime Video

Produced by Carolina Bang and Álex de la Iglesia's company, Pokeepsie Films (30 monedas), for Amazon, Culpa Mía (My Fault) is directed by Domingo González, scriptwriter and director of this adaptation, which was filmed a year ago in different locations on the Costa del Sol, from Torremolinos to Manilva. The filming includes scene of illegal car races and a police car chase, both on the promenade of Playamar and in Puerto la Duquesa and Las Gaviotas in Manilva, as well as other sequences on the beaches of Cabopino and Nueva Andalucía in Marbella.

The producer Álex de la Iglesia has confirmed that the other two instalments of the trilogy are already underway.