28 people rescued from a small boat 50 miles off the coast of the Costa del Sol The migrants, including two minors, were transferred to Malaga Port early this Wednesday morning where they were cared for by the Red Cross

A total of 28 migrants of North African origin, two of them minors, have been rescued from a small boat 50 miles south of the Malaga coast early this Wednesday morning, 5 October.

As reported by the Salvamento Marítimo maritime rescue service, the boat was sighted at 8.15pm on Tuesday by a Frontex spotter plane, after which the Salvamar Alnitak vessel was mobilised to carry out the rescue.

The occupants of the boat, 26 adults and two minors, were transferred to Malaga Port, where they arrived at around 2.44am. There, they were treated by the Malaga Red Cross. All of those rescued were reported to be in good health.