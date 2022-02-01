People who donate blood will get free entry to Malaga’s museums and cultural spaces ‘For the love of art, donate blood' campaign will run from 1 to 12 February to help ensure the supply of blood to hospitals

The Regional Centre for Blood Transfusion (CRTS) will give blood donors tickets to visit the main cultural spaces and museums of Malaga for free if they donate blood between 1 to 12 February.

The campaign ‘For the love of art, give blood’ was launched to make sure that hospitals across Malaga have enough supplies. Every day, at least 250 bags of donated blood are needed.

Museums participating in the campaign include the Museo Picasso Malaga, Museo Casa Natal Picasso, Centre Pompidou Malaga, Museo Ruso Collection, Museo Carmen Thyssen Malaga, the Alcazaba, Castillo of Gibralfaro, the Cathedral Museum and the MIMMA Interactive Music Museum, the Wine Museum, the Unicaja Foundation Cultural Centre, the Unicaja Joaquín Peinado Museum in Ronda and the Rafael Lería Museum in Álora.

Donors can give blood at the Blood Transfusion Centre, located on the grounds of the Civil Hospital, from Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm and 4pm to 9pm, and on Saturdays, 5 and 12 February, from 9am to 2pm. Mobile units will be located in different towns in the province: Arriate and Gaucín (1 February), Vélez-Malaga (1 and 2 February), Almogía (2 February), Álora (2 and 3 February), Torre del Mar (3 and 4 February), La Cala del Moral (7 February), Monda ( 8 February), Sierra de Yeguas (9 February), Torremolinos (10 and 11 February) and Alozaina (11 February).

People who donate blood should be 18 and 65 years of age and weigh at least 50 kilos. They should not suffer from chronic diseases or have an acute infection; they should not be anaemic or carry the risk of spreading diseases such as hepatitis, syphilis or AIDS. It is mandatory to bring documents such as the DNI or NIE and it is advisable not to go on an empty stomach.

Men can donate blood up to four times a year and women three, with a minimum interval of two months between donations. Specific plasma donors can donate every 15 days. However, anyone who lived in Britain for 12 months or more between 1980 and 1996, or spent a nonconsecutive amount of time in the UK equalling 12 months during that period, is not allowed give blood in Spain because of fears they could transmit Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (CJD), also known as subacute spongiform encephalopathy or 'mad cow' disease.