Patients in the province are having to wait an average of 117 days for surgery In June 24,723 people in Malaga were on the waiting list for an operation and 215,703 were waiting for an initial appointment with a specialist

Patients in Malaga province are having to wait an average of 117 days for surgery, or 77 days if they are among those covered by the Junta de Andalucía’s guarantee of an operation within 90 to 180 days. The average wait for an initial consultation with a specialist is 102 days, according to the CC OO union, based on information from the Andalusian Health Service website.

At the end of June this year 24,723 people in Malaga province were awaiting surgery and 215,723 were waiting for their first specialist appointment. The union said the average delays had reduced between December 2021 and June 2022, but the number of patients on both waiting lists had risen.

In December last year 21,058 patients were waiting for an operation, and the average time they had to wait was 124 days (83 days for those guaranteed surgery within a certain period).

At the same time, 203,640 people were waiting to see a specialist for the first time, and they had to wait an average of 104 days.

Longest delays

The hospital with the longest delays for the types of surgery which must be carried out within 90 to 180 days was the Regional Hospital in Malaga, with an average of 193 days. This means that 1,896 patients who had been guaranteed their operations within a certain period were still waiting after the supposed final date had passed.

The next longest delays were at the Antequera district hospital, the Axarquía district hospital, the Clínco Virgen de la Victoria in Malaga, the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella and the Ronda district hospital.

With regard to an initial appointment with a specialist, the longest wait (130 days) was at the Clínico, then the Costa del Sol, the Regional in Malaga, Ronda, the Axarquía, Benalmádena and Antequera.