Malaga's Vialia station in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Juan Cano
Passengers stranded by Spain&#039;s blackout spend the night at Malaga station
Passengers stranded by Spain's blackout spend the night at Malaga station

Police reinforcements were brought in during Monday night to continue controlling traffic as the power gradually came back to homes

SUR

Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 08:33

Spain's major blackout on Monday caused disruption for thousands of passengers as all train services were cancelled. Malaga's María Zambrano was one of the stations to stay open all night to accommodate stranded passengers. The Cruz Roja provided camp beds and blankets.

Throughout Monday night police reinforcements were brought in in Malaga and towns along the Costa del Sol to continue to control traffic where lights remain inoperative and guarantee security.

While medium and long distance trains started running again, the Costa del Sol's Cercanías service was still not functioning early on Tuesday morning.

Malaga city's metro service was back in action on Tuesday morning.

Schools in Malaga province are open this Tuesday, although normal teaching will not take place.

