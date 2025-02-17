Ouigo launches rail tickets from 9 euros between Malaga, Seville, Cordoba and Madrid

Europa Press Seville Monday, 17 February 2025, 13:12 | Updated 13:17h. Compartir

The high-speed train operator Ouigo will offer, from this Wednesday 19 February, the sale of rail tickets from just nine euros to travel until 1 June between Malaga and Madrid; and between Seville and Madrid, both with a stop in Cordoba. Tickets for high-speed travel can be purchased through the Ouigo app and on its website.

As the company has assured in a press statement "planning ahead always has its advantages", and for this reason, the company will launch the sale of the bargain-priced tickets at 12noon on 19 February. A total of ten daily frequencies have been planned, divided into three outward and three return journeys between Madrid and Seville - two of them with a stop in Cordoba. There will also be two outward journeys and two return journeys between Madrid and Malaga, one of which will stop in Cordoba.

Specifically, on the Madrid-Cordoba-Seville route, the departure times will be 7.40am, 3.14pm and 5.37pm; while on the Seville-Cordoba-Madrid route, they will be 7.38am, 11.14am and 7.44pm.

On the Madrid-Cordoba-Malaga route, there will be departures at 7.19am and 3.23pm; and on the Malaga-Cordoba-Madrid route, departures will be at 11.15am and 7.50pm.

In the same way, Ouigo has informed that during the almost four years of operating in Spain, almost fifteen million passengers have had "the opportunity to discover" the destinations of Madrid, Barcelona, Zaragoza, Tarragona, Seville, Malaga, Cordoba, Albacete, Alicante, Valencia, Cuenca, Murcia, Elche, Valladolid and Segovia, through this high-speed railway company.

The company operates the highest capacity high-speed train on the market. Its double-height trains have 509 seats, and can reach up to 1,018 seats when two sets of rolling stock of operate as one train.

There is also a Ouibar, a cafeteria staffed by on-board personnel, and the possibility of enjoying the Ouigo 'Full' package, which allows passengers to carry two additional pieces of luggage and choose an XL seat - some 30% larger than the essential ones. Passengers can also access the on-board entertainment platform Ouifun, and make unlimited date and time changes and cancellations, with the ticket refunded up to 30 minutes before departure. Similarly, for those who have doubts about their travel plans, the service has a 'time to think' option, which, for an additional two euros to the cost of the ticket, allows you to book the journey and keep the price between a defined period of 48 hours or seven days.