Amber weather warning returns to Malaga province this week with highs of 42 degrees The third heatwave of the summer puts fifteen provinces around Spain at yellow or amber risk this Monday, with temperatures of up to 44C

Spain faces a new heat wave this week, with high temperatures expected to last at least until Thursday, affecting a large part of the mainland.

In the case of the south of Spain, it seems that Malaga province will manage to avoid the extreme heat until 9 Wednesday when the amber warning (important risk) for high temperatures is expected to return.

Specifically, this warning will affect the Antequera area where maximum temperatures could reach 42 degrees. A yellow warning will be activated on the same day in the Ronda area where the thermometers could reach 39 according to the agency.

As local weather expert José Luis Escudero points out in his blog 'Tormetnas y rayos', from Thursday onwards, the heat wave could affect the whole province of Malaga to a greater extent, including episodes of the dreaded hotel terral wind.

15 provinces on alert on Monday

At national level, the heatwave will put this Monday 7 August 15 provinces in have been affected by a yellow or amber weather warning in Andalucía, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Galicia and Madrid, with temperatures of up to 44C, according to Aemet.

Cordoba, Huelva, Jaén, Seville, Ciudad Real, Badajoz and Cáceres will be at significant risk of high temperatures, while Ávila, Salamanca, Toledo, Ourense, Madrid, Granada and Cádiz have yellow warnings.

The latter province will also have yellow warnings in place for wind - with strong gusts of up to 80 km/h - and rough seas, which, in turn, has put Mallorca and Menorca, in the Balearic Islands, and Girona on yellow alert.