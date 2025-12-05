Notary, lawyer, bank director and tax adviser arrested for money-laundering scheme in Malaga province

Irene Quirante Friday, 5 December 2025, 14:58 Share

The National Police have arrested a notary, a lawyer, a bank director and a tax adviser on suspicion of involvement in a money-laundering network linked to the profits of a criminal organisation that sexually exploited women in brothels in Cártama and Malaga city.

According to the provincial police, in four years the network illicitly obtained around 3.5 million euros, with the collaboration of the four detainees. "Using their technical knowledge in the field and benefiting from their qualified jobs, they carried out essential actions for the criminal organisation to achieve its objective of transmitting, acquiring, possessing and hiding" the money.

Ten people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a criminal organisation and money-laundering. According to the police, the network also had a ringleader who directed the activity and a list of front men, who, in turn, appeared as holders of assets and bank accounts.

Zoom Policía Nacional

To trace the operation, we have to go back to November 2024 when the first phase of the so-called 'Gargamel' operation took place, which led to the release of 42 sexually exploited women from brothels in the town of Cártama and Malaga city. The victims had to be available 24 hours a day and were subjected to strict surveillance by members of the organisation.

A total of 19 people were arrested and searches were carried out in both establishments, which were closed down by court order. In addition, 9.5 million euros in bank accounts and assets were frozen and four vehicles and 47,000 euros in cash were seized. The perfectly structured scheme recruited most of the victims in their home countries, mainly Colombia, taking advantage of their highly compromised personal and economic situations.

In the brothels, the organisation subjected the women to prostitution in particularly burdensome, abusive and restrictive conditions, profiting repeatedly, systematically and directly from the sexual exploitation of the women by obtaining high economic returns, depending on the sexual services offered and the activities of the brothels.

In addition, in order to maximise profits, the network was also involved in the distribution and sale of narcotic substances (cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis), as well as erectile dysfunction drugs, without any kind of medical-health control.

The clubs tried to hide their real activity under the guise of being hospitality establishments. They lacked the necessary permits and issued false invoices in order to justify their activity in the face of hypothetical inspections.

Asset investigation

The second phase of the operation was carried out on 13 November this year, which is when the most recently arrested suspects were located, among them individuals with qualified jobs.

In order to manage the vast profits generated by sexual exploitation, the leader of the organisation had set up and ran a second structure which, through the use of a network of front companies, capitalised on the offences committed in the clubs and channelled the proceeds so as to acquire, hold and conceal the large fortune obtained illegally.

At the very top of the criminal scheme, the ringleader exercised management functions, while, at a lower level, there were five investigated individuals who acted as front men. There were several lawyers and other professionals in the organisation.

Through this modus operandi, the organisation managed to amass, over a period of four years, illicit assets worth an estimated 3.5 million euros.