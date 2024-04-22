Nine arrested and 2,400 kilos of drugs seized during raids on traffickers on the Costa del Sol

SUR Malaga Monday, 22 April 2024, 12:07 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

As part of an investigation aimed at drug traffickers, the Guardia Civil have dismantled a criminal network dedicated to trafficking large quantities of narcotics to other European countries.

Operation Pytheas began after the police learned of the existence of a gang of citizens of French-Algerian, Moroccan and Spanish origin based in towns along the Costa del Sol who were involved in transporting drugs by road. The organisation had stored large quantities of hashish at a home in Marbella that was destined for European Union countries in rented vans, which they modified to transport as much of the narcotic substance as possible.

During the course of the investigation, two shipments were intercepted, and four other operations were subsequently carried out in which significant quantities of drugs and cash were also seized in the provinces of Malaga, Cadiz, Seville and Cordoba.

As a result, several searches were carried out in the homes used by the gang, and a total of nine people were arrested for crimes including belonging to a criminal organisation, drug trafficking, illegal possession of weapons and other related crimes.

During the course of this operation, more than 2,400 kilos of hashish, 85 kilos of marijuana, three firearms, 178,000 euros and 7,400 pounds sterling, six vehicles, as well as material for packaging, sealing and labelling the narcotics, among other things, were seized. The bank accounts of those under investigation have also been frozen.

The operation was carried out by members of the Organised Crime and Anti-Drugs Team of the Judicial Police Unit of the Malaga Command of the Guardia Civil, with the support of the Traffic Subsector of Utrera (Seville) and Jerez (Cadiz), and members of the Seville and Malaga Command and the GAR rapid response group.