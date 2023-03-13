New high-tech rescue vehicles for firefighters in Malaga province The new engines, specially equipped to deal with traffic accidents among other rescue operations , will be based in Antequera, Vélez-Málaga, Ronda, Coín and Estepona

Malaga province's fire consortium (CPB) has unveiled five new vehicles specifically designed for special rescue operations. The vehicles, costing a total of 1.6 million euros, are specially designed for use traffic accidents, cave or well rescues and trasferring flammable or corrosive liquids.

The president of the Malaga provincial council (Diputación), Francisco Salado, presented the new vehicles, which will be used in Antequera, Vélez-Málaga, Ronda, Coín and Estepona, on Friday last week.

The vehicles are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to help cut free victims of traffic accidents and lifting equipment to deal with incidents during landslides. They are also designed to carry out rescues from wells, caves, and areas that are difficult to access and are equipped with rescue mattresses, which can be inflated using compressed air cylinders in less than a minute.

According to Salado, CPB firefighters respond to an average of 3,000 calls a year, of which a significant number involve rescue operations, rather than fires. He highlighted the importance of the new vehicles, the first to be equipped specifically for this type of operation.

Salado has stressed that since 2019, the Diputación has been committed to improving firefighting and rescue resources throughout the province to provide the best service possible.

He added that investment in the CPB was close 30 million euros, with almost 16 million allocated to new vehicles of different types, and another six million euros being spent on building new fire stations in Antequera, Álora-Pizarra and Rincón de la Victoria.