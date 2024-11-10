New 'Dana' on its way to Spain: this is when it will arrive and how it could affect Malaga province and the Costa del Sol

Ester Requena Malaga Sunday, 10 November 2024, 19:55

While the effects of the 'Dana' storm that hit Malaga province at the end of October are still being felt in the Guadalhorce valley, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has announced the arrival of a new one for this coming week.

"From Thursday onwards instability is expected on the Spanish mainland in the Balearic Islands under the influence of a low pressure system that, with high uncertainty as to its positioning and evolution, is expected to leave heavy rainfall in large areas of the territory," according Aemet.

Although it is still early to know the evolution, from Saturday onwards - and throughout the weekend - Aemet notes that rainfall "is more likely in the western parts of the Andalucía and in the northern half of the Mediterranean area, and could be in the form of snow in the main mountain environments of the northern half of the Spanish mainland and Sierra Nevada in Granada province".

Thinking along the same lines is the local weather expert José Luis Escudero, author of the SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (storms and lightning). "Most weather models forecast the formation of a trough from Wednesday near Cape San Vicente. By the beginning of this week, the polar jet will undulate due to a strong anticyclonic blockade over the British Isles, the so-called 'omega' blockade. This will bring with it the release of a very unstable cold air pocket which will reach the Spanish mainland from Tuesday onwards", the expert said.

Therefore, if the forecasts are correct, Escudero said that we are likely to have heavy rains along the Mediterranean coast and the Alboran Sea coast, including Malaga and the Costa del Sol. Snow may also fall in the Sierra de la Nieves and Sierra Tejeda mountain ranges, although everything depends on the evolution of the Dana.