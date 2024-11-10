Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image. SUR
New &#039;Dana&#039; on its way to Spain: this is when it will arrive and how it could affect Malaga province and the Costa del Sol
Weather

New 'Dana' on its way to Spain: this is when it will arrive and how it could affect Malaga province and the Costa del Sol

State weather agency Aemet warns that weather instability is likely as a result of the low pressure system

Ester Requena

Malaga

Sunday, 10 November 2024, 19:55

While the effects of the 'Dana' storm that hit Malaga province at the end of October are still being felt in the Guadalhorce valley, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has announced the arrival of a new one for this coming week.

"From Thursday onwards instability is expected on the Spanish mainland in the Balearic Islands under the influence of a low pressure system that, with high uncertainty as to its positioning and evolution, is expected to leave heavy rainfall in large areas of the territory," according Aemet.

Although it is still early to know the evolution, from Saturday onwards - and throughout the weekend - Aemet notes that rainfall "is more likely in the western parts of the Andalucía and in the northern half of the Mediterranean area, and could be in the form of snow in the main mountain environments of the northern half of the Spanish mainland and Sierra Nevada in Granada province".

Thinking along the same lines is the local weather expert José Luis Escudero, author of the SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (storms and lightning). "Most weather models forecast the formation of a trough from Wednesday near Cape San Vicente. By the beginning of this week, the polar jet will undulate due to a strong anticyclonic blockade over the British Isles, the so-called 'omega' blockade. This will bring with it the release of a very unstable cold air pocket which will reach the Spanish mainland from Tuesday onwards", the expert said.

Therefore, if the forecasts are correct, Escudero said that we are likely to have heavy rains along the Mediterranean coast and the Alboran Sea coast, including Malaga and the Costa del Sol. Snow may also fall in the Sierra de la Nieves and Sierra Tejeda mountain ranges, although everything depends on the evolution of the Dana.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Price of cigs goes up Gib
  2. 2 Holidays are a priority for the British and Andalucía is still a favourite
  3. 3 Reaction of the authorities to deadly storm in Spain is under the microscope amid suspicion of political calculation
  4. 4 Critical situation following the devastating flooding in Valencia: the great swamp of Paiporta
  5. 5 American Democrats in Malaga after Donald Trump's victory: 'We have a lot to think about'
  6. 6

    Europe has a serious problem
  7. 7 Valencia begins to slowly pick up the pieces after deadly 'Dana' storm
  8. 8 The Churchills on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 RBL turn out this weekend to honour those lost in conflict
  10. 10 Green light for inquiry into Spanish PM's brother to continue

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish New 'Dana' on its way to Spain: this is when it will arrive and how it could affect Malaga province and the Costa del Sol