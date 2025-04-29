New weather change: the municipalities of Malaga with highest probability of rain on Wednesday

Almudena Nogués Málaga Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 21:26 Compartir

A new change in the weather this week will bid farewell to April from under the umbrella. Currently, an isolated cold storm is forming over the Atlantic, near the west of the Iberian peninsula. This phenomenon will generate a first front that could bring locally heavy showers and storms to the west of Andalucía in the early hours of Wednesday morning, as expert José Miguel Viñas said on the Meteored website.

This rainy episode, however, will be intermittent and generally weak. The state meteorological agency (Aemet) will inform of specifically heavy periods. According to Aemet, the instability will first affect the provinces of Cadiz, Huelva and Seville, only moving to areas of Granada, Jaén and Malaga on Thursday. "On Friday and Saturday, rain is expected throughout Andalucía, although the forecasts indicate an improvement in the western part and later throughout the region on Saturday."

For tomorrow, there is 100% probability of showers in inland areas such as Ronda and in municipalities on the western coast (such as Estepona, Manilva and Marbella). Rainfall is also forecast to be high in the Gualdalhorce valley area, in towns such as Álora, Alhaurín el Grande, Cártama and Pizarra (90% probability). At the same time, there is only a 45% chance of rain in Malaga city, which will be discarded at 6pm, while the in the majority of municipalities of the Axarquía the probability does not exceed 25%.

Temperatures drop

As for the temperatures, maximum temperatures will drop 6-7C, especially on Wednesday, but the weekend will see them recover to the usual figures for this season. Aemet has forecast that thermometers in Malaga city will oscillate between 16 and 23C tomorrow. There will also be strong winds, with maximum gusts of 90km/h in the Strait of Gibraltar and Cadiz. While strong winds are also forecst in Almeria, Granada, Malaga and Seville, the coast expects gusts of maximum 25km/h.

The forecast becomes more uncertain from Thursday onwards. Rubén Del Campo said that there will probably be a tendency towards stabilisation. Precipitation will be limited to Galicia. As for temperatures, they are likely to rise again, with a marked increase in a large part of the west and south of the peninsula, reaching 25C in large areas. The maximum in Malaga city is expected to be 24C.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, Del Campo said that there is uncertainty about how the Atlantic low pressure will affect Spain. The greatest chances of precipitation are centred in the west of the mainland.