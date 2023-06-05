Netflix releases 13 Days; a documentary series about Julen, the little boy who fell down a well in Malaga The three programmes tell the tragic story of the two-and-a-half-year-old and his family in a case that shocked the whole of Spain and made headlines around the world

Netflix has released a documentary series about Julen, the little boy who was trapped down a well for 13 days in a small town in Malaga province, and whose plight shocked the whole of Spain and gripped the world as teams worked against the clock to try and rescue the youngster.

The documentary called 13 days, tells the whole tragic tale and how, on the final day, two-and-a-half-year-old Julen Roselló was found dead. He had accidentally fell into the well, barely 25 centimetres in diameter and more than 100 metres deep, on 13 January, 2019 on a private estate in Totalán.

An autopsy confirmed Julen died as a result of the fall, which caused a fatal fracture in his skull. He was buried on 27 January in the El Palo cemetery.

The Netflix series consists of three 50-minute episodes. Produced by Secuoya Studios and directed by Hernán Zin, it features Julen’s family members, his parents, José Roselló and Victoria García, the engineer Ángel García Vidal, spokespeople from the rescue team including volunteers, and police forces as well as journalists, including Diario SUR's Juan Cano, who followed the development of the story case and the subsequent legal battle in the courts.

The story provides an insight into the case and includes some previously unpublished material that recalls the agony the family experienced following what was meant to be just a happy family picnic, but instead ended in one of the most tragic incidents in Spain.