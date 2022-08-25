Netflix series 'Kaos' gets a green seal for sustainability The Malaga Film Office will make the award to the production team on the new series, starring American actor Jeff Goldblum

The Netflix production with a plot that adapts Greek mythology to the present day has achieved the green seal of sustainability awarded by the Environmental Advisory Centre of Malaga (CAA), part of the Sustainability Area of Malaga city council. The Sustainable Production Certificate will be awarded to 'Kaos' by the Malaga Film Office.

The award-winning production service company from Malaga, Fresco Films, has been heavily involved in the filming across the province this summer. Scenes have been shot in diverse locations, including a mansion in Marbella, the El Ingenio shopping centre in Vélez-Málaga, and Malaga's calle Parras.

The initiative to develop a recognised seal of sustainable production came as a result of Malaga's participation in the European Green Screen project.