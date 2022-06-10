'We are nearly there,' says ambassador, but still with no date for driving licence deal Hugh Elliott admitted there is nothing specific to share, but that negotiations are "progressing well"

British Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott has sent out a new message this week reminding residents still waiting to swap their UK driving licences for Spanish ones that negotiations with the Spanish government continue to "progress well".

While admitting there is still nothing specific to share, he repeated the message he delivered last week. "Getting you back on the road is our top priority and we are working on it every day," he said. "I am confident in saying we are nearly there."

Last week Elliott announced that Spain had agreed to a clause that would allow residents to drive on their UK licences for six months, once an agreement has been reached, to give them time to exchange their documents.

"There will be a further, more substantive update next week," the ambassador promised in a message on social media on Thursday.

Meanwhile he advised anyone experiencing difficulties as they live in isolated areas to reach out to their local town halls, charities or community groups who might be able to help with transport.

Since 30 April, when a grace period for using UK licences after Brexit ended, expats who were unable to swap to a Spanish licence before Brexit or who came later and have been living in Spain for more than six months, have had to stop driving. The alternative is to pay and prepare for theory and practical driving tests.