Nearly 50 domestic violence victims with police protection in Malaga province are girls under 18

Irene Quirante Friday, 16 May 2025, 18:24 Compartir

Gender-based violence continues to harm women of all ages, including young girls who have not yet come of age. In Malaga province, there are 49 minors receiving police protection as victims of domestic abuse. One of them is at high risk. These statistics are part of the latest report on gender-based violence, which concerns the month of April.

According to the statistics, there are 115 adolescents in the province who have suffered violence from their partners or ex-partners in the monitoring VioGén system at the moment. However, 62 of these cases are inactive, the risk determined as absent, at least for the moment. If danger resurfaces and the authorities become aware of it, the victim would be back in the system for protection.

According to statistics, of the 5,160 women with police protection, just over half have children. In more than a thousand of these cases (1,031), it has been detected that the children are also in a situation that requires special vigilance.

In the province, there are 610 active procedures in the VioGén system, according to which the children may be in a situation of particular vulnerability. In five of these cases the risk has been classified as serious.

There are also 34 cases in which children and adolescents were considered to be at risk because the violence exercised by the aggressor on the victim could spread to people close to her, especially to minors in her care. In 31 of these cases, the risk was considered to be medium, while two cases were classified as high and one as extreme.

Similarly, there are another 387 women in Malaga with children who are being monitored, because it has been detected that there is an increasing probability that the abuser will use violence against the victim, which be very serious or even fatal. In one of the cases, the risk is extreme and in another 25 it is high, while it remains at a medium level in the rest of the 361 cases.

By age group

In total, April closed with 5,160 women requiring police follow-up due to the risk of being assaulted again, of which 28 were found to be at high risk and one woman at extreme risk. The data once again show that gender violence affects women of all ages, although it is those between 31 and 45 years of age who have the most protection measures in place.

Within this range, 2,473 cases are active procedures given the risk assessed. Of these, there is one case considered to be in extreme danger and another 14 in which the detected threat continues to be high. By age, the second group with the most victims with police measures is that of women between 46 and 55 years of age, with 1,292 active cases, five of them in high risk.

These two groups are followed by young women between 18 and 31 years of age, with 1,216 women under protection, among which there are eight high-risk cases. In the VioGén system there are also 130 women over 65 years of age who require police follow-up as victims of abuse.