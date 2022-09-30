One of the largest cruise companies in the world is set to announce a new Fly & Cruise plan based upon Malaga Airport MSC Cruises has already planned 38 stopovers in the city's port next year, which will be a 50% increase compared with 2019

MSC Cruises is currently putting the finishing touches to a plan to combine flights and cruises from Malaga, because this summer has been so successful for its voyages beginning or ending at the Port. The cruise line has already scheduled 38 stopovers in Malaga next year, which will be an increase of 50% compared with 2019.

Sofia Basterra, head of Communication at MSC, said details of the new Fly & Cruise plan will be revealed next week. All that is known so far is that people from this region will be able to fly from Malaga to join cruises in other destinations. “I can’t say any more at the moment, everything will be finalised in the next few days,” she said.

Back to pre-pandemic levels

At the traditional exchange of plaques to mark the first visit by MSC Meraviglia to Malaga, the head of Malagaport, Pilar Fernández-Figares confirmed that MSC is important to the city and said that this year the cruise business had already returned to pre-pandemic levels and is expected to increase further in 2023.

As well as MSC other companies want to operate from Malaga, which means more passengers will spend a night in local hotels before or after their cruises.

Sofía Basterra said that this year Malaga port had welcomed ten of the company’s cruise liners ships including MSC Virtuosa, MSC Seaside, MSC Seaview and MSC Orchestra.

“Malaga is a key port for us, not only because it is one of the most emblematic Spanish cities but because it gives us the opportunity to work with Malaga Port and all our collaborators in the region. Our commitment to Spanish ports, and especially to Malaga, is firm and we will continue to work with them so that passengers from all over the world, like Spanish passengers, can enjoy it,” she said.

MSC Cruises is one of the largest cruise companies in the world, and expects to end the year with 21 ships and add another to its fleet next year.