More than 300 health workers assaulted by patients in Malaga in 2024

More than one hundred doctors were assaulted by patients in Malaga province in 2024. This growing problem takes place during consultations in both hospitals and primary care centres.

The data, provided by Malaga's medical union (SMM) and the Colegio de Médicos (School of Physicians), found that Malaga is the Andalusian province that recorded the highest number of assaults over the course of last year.

"We are really concerned. The fact that Malaga is at the forefront in Andalucía is not good news and the Colegio de Médicos is urging the health administration to implement more security measures in health centres and hospital emergency rooms. We, the doctors, are not safe at our workplace. This has to stop," said Dr Pedro Navarro, president of the Colegio de Médicos at a press conference held on Wednesday 5 March. Navarro's statement was supported by SMM president Dr Antonio M. Noblejas and Dr Teresa Valle, Malaga's delegate for occupational risk prevention.

In 2024, the number of assaults on health workers (not only doctors) in Malaga province increased from 278 to 318. At least 40% of the total number of assaults were on doctors, with more than 60% of these occurring in primary care. The type of aggression can be physical, non-physical or verbal. According to the data provided by the Colegio de Médicos, 29 of the assaults on doctors were on female doctors and 11 on male doctors. Most of the victims are under 35 years old.

Discrepancies

Threats, humiliation and harassment (psychological injuries) stand out, 29 in total, compared to 11 physical injuries. Almost all the cases occurred in the public health sector, mainly in primary care, followed by hospitals. In private healthcare, seven cases were recorded in 2024, compared to the five cases of 2023.

Although the Colegio de Médicos has stated that nothing justifies an assault, the register includes the alleged 'reasons' for the display of violence. The main 'reason' that triggers most assaults is disagreement with medical care.

One detail that seems to have changed considerably compared to last year is the profile of the aggressor. Whereas in 2023 most of the aggressors were male, in 2024, a higher proportion of the assualts were carried out by women.

Security concerns

One of the complaints made by medical unions is that, of the 27 health centres in Malaga city, only 12 have escape routes, and only 12 have security personnel, without them covering the full working hours of the centre. Malaga-Guadalhorce, in particular, is the district with the highest number of assaults in Malaga province, which is a reflection of the lack of security personnel in the area.