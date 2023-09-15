More new firms being set up in Malaga province than ever before

Sections
Highlight
Cristina Vallejo
Friday, 15 September 2023, 16:41
Compartir
There were 500 new companies with Malaga province addresses set up in July. This was a 9.2% rise compared to the same month in 2022.
It was the best July for the province since records began in 2008.
Malaga was the third Spanish province with the highest number of new companies created, behind Madrid and Barcelona.
In the first seven months of 2023, 4,521 companies opened in Malaga, 12.4% more than in the same period of 2022.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.