More new firms being set up in Malaga province than ever before In the first seven months of 2023 the province gained 4,521 companies, 12.4% more than in the same period of 2022

Cristina Vallejo Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

There were 500 new companies with Malaga province addresses set up in July. This was a 9.2% rise compared to the same month in 2022.

It was the best July for the province since records began in 2008.

Malaga was the third Spanish province with the highest number of new companies created, behind Madrid and Barcelona.

In the first seven months of 2023, 4,521 companies opened in Malaga, 12.4% more than in the same period of 2022.