More high temperatures on the way in Malaga, with an amber alert in Antequera

Aemet announces warnings in Malaga for high temperatures at the start of the week. / SUR ARCHIVE

This Monday, 25 July, Malaga province will experience temperatures well above 30C again, with those in the Antequera area expected to reach 40C. The Spanish Met Office, Aemet, has announced an amber alert for this region and a yellow warning in Ronda, where the mercury is expected to reach 39-40C.

The Aemet forecast for 25 July in Malaga province is for cloudy skies inland, with some intervals of medium and high clouds. On the coast, intervals of low clouds and mist are expected, with the likelihood of fog.

The fog is produced after a change in wind direction when, in this case, warm winds from the south-east come into contact with the cool sea.

Minimum temperatures will rise in inland areas, while on the coast there will be little change apart from higher maximum temperatures. Winds will be variable and light.

For Tuesday the situation will be quite similar. Aemet has announced a yellow warning from 1pm to 8pm for Malaga city, Guadalhorce and Antequera. Temperatures may exceed 39C in areas of the capital because of the terral wind and 40C in the interior of the Guadalhorce valley.

Fifteen provinces on alertIn the rest of the country, according to Europa Press, up to 15 provinces will be on high temperature alert this Monday. There is a red warning in place for Murcia and Huelva, where temperatures are expected to reach 45C and 42C, respectively.

Almeria, Cadiz, Cordoba, Granada, Jaén, Malaga, Seville, Majorca, Albacete, Tarragona, Alicante, Valencia and Gran Canaria have an amber alert for temperatures exceeding 40C in the provinces of the Valencian Community and Andalucia, where they could reach 43C in Cordoba and 42C in Seville and Jaén. In the rest of the provinces it will reach 39C.

A yellow warning for maximum temperatures of 35-38C is in place for Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Ibiza and Formentera, Menorca, Ávila, Salamanca, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Toledo, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, Badajoz, Cáceres, Madrid, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and Tenerife.

Wind warning in the Canary IslandsA yellow warning is in place for the Canary Islands of Gran Canaria, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and Tenerife on Monday for force seven northeast coastal winds.

National outlookAemet forecasts cloudy skies or cloudy intervals in the northern half of Galicia and the Cantabrian area, with the possibility of light rainfall and occasional showers, more likely in mountainous areas.

Likewise, low cloud intervals are expected in the Strait of Gibraltar and the extreme north of the Iberian Peninsula, while the skies in the rest of the country are expected to be partly cloudy with intervals of medium and high clouds.

In the case of maximum temperatures, values will increase on the Mediterranean coast and the Strait of Gibraltar, with locally notable rises. In the northern half of the peninsula, thermometers will decrease, notably in the Basque Country, Navarre, La Rioja and the eastern Cantabrian region.

Minimum temperatures will increase in the south and east of the peninsula, and in the Cantabrian Sea; in general, they will decrease in the rest of the peninsula.

Winds will be northwesterly in the Ebro, westerly in the Gulf of Cadiz, northwesterly in the Cantabrian Sea, easing and northerly on the west coast of Galicia.