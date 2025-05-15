No more free bags at fashion retailer Primark: its three stores on the Costa del Sol now charge for them

Almudena Nogués Malaga Thursday, 15 May 2025, 15:47 Compartir

There will be no more free paper bags at Primark - this is the new rule that the low-cost Irish clothing company has established in order to promote sustainability and environmental awareness among the millions of Spanish customers. From last Monday onwards, the price for a bag, regardless of its size, is 0.15 euros. All three Primark shops in Malaga province have adapted the measure: Larios Centro in Malaga city, Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola and La Cañada, in Marbella.

"Thousands of paper bags are used in our company every day. Although they are all made from 100% recycled and recyclable materials, we are always looking for new ways to reduce single-use waste. That's why, from 12 May 2025, we will start charging 0.15 euros. This initiative is just one more small step in our commitment to reduce both textile and non-textile waste," said the company.

"Why have we decided to make this change? Studies show that charging for paper bags helps to reduce the number of new bags used by customers. Moreover, it is a measure that invites us to consider the use of paper bags," added Primark.

The purpose is lawful and the aim is in line with an environmentally friendly economy. However, many customers have complained that the company has started to charge for the bags without having improved their quality.

Faced with such criticism, the retailer suggests that customers could adopt new habits, such as bringing their own reusable bags from home. In addition, Primark offers a selection of reusable bags, which customers can purchase and use without the fear that they will break. Moreover, the tote bags are a tad more elegant. As always, it's up to the customer.