More flights than ever at Malaga airport over the long holiday weekend

The traffic at Malaga airport is at its busiest at the start of Spain's long weekend of the Constitution, with 1,608 flights until next Monday, and 1,247 of these are aircraft with international connections. This is an unprecedented number and represents an increase of 7.9 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to data provided by the airport operators Aena.

Friday (5th), is the busiest day for aircraft movements. The airlines have scheduled a total of 447 flights, of which 335 are to or from airports outside the country. Next in intensity is Sunday, with 397 operations, of which 314 are international. On Saturday, 368 flights are scheduled and for the final day of this last long weekend before Christmas, Monday, 396 flights are planned. Aena said that last year, during this same long weekend, the number of aircraft movements rose to 1,490.

In Spain's airports as a whole, the airlines have scheduled a total of 21,955 flights for the long weekend, compared to the 21,258 flights of the previous year. It coincides with Malaga in that the day with the most operations will be Friday, with a total of 5,743 scheduled flights, followed by Monday, with 5,496; Sunday, with 5,444 and Saturday, with 5,272.

By airports, Madrid airport is the one that will register the highest number of flights in total, with 4,610 operations planned; followed by Barcelona, with 3,659 flights; and Gran Canaria, where 4,759 operations are scheduled. In fourth place is Malaga, followed by Alicante, where 1,224 aircraft movements are expected over the four days, with a maximum of 316 on Saturday.