Malaga province records 72 confirmed cases of monkeypox virus In Andalucía there are 130 patients with the infection, according to the Junta’s Ministry of Health

Malaga continues to be the Andalusian province with the most confirmed cases of monkeypox virus with 72, some 12 more than last Friday. In Andalucía there are 130 patients suffering from this infectious disease, according to data provided this Tuesday, 5 July, by the Junta’s Ministry of Health.

In addition to the 72 cases in Malaga province, 21 have been confirmed in Granada, 18 in Seville, eight in Cadiz, five in Cordoba, four in Jaén, one in Almeria and one in Huelva. In addition, there are 57 patients suspected of having the disease, while 89 cases have been ruled out and 20 people have already overcome the infection and are recovered.

Incubation of the monkeypox virus usually lasts between six and 13 days, although sometimes it is up to three weeks. It is a zoonotic (animal origin) viral infection with characteristics similar to chickenpox and secondary syphilis. It usually causes a mild disease and is transmitted by very close contact with fluids and mucous membranes.

Symptoms

The initial symptoms are similar to those of the common smallpox, although somewhat milder. It manifests itself with fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills and tiredness. A rash may appear, usually starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body, including the genitals. The rash changes and goes through different stages before forming a scab that eventually falls off.

The first infections are caused by contact with infected animals. Between humans, transmission is via saliva, respiratory secretions, contact with a lesion or scab, and also via faeces.

Although it is called monkeypox, it is likely that the infection originates from rodents that infect apes or humans through their droppings or bites. The virus usually produces a self-limited illness and most people recover in several weeks, although in some cases they may require hospital admission.