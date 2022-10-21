Mobile recycling points rolled out to help make Costa del Sol greener Fuengirola and Benalmádena have already introduced the units which are designed to accept small, but highly-polluting items

More and more municipalities are committed to correct recycling, and therefore, to the environment. Proof of this is the creation of new mobile units, such as those that can already be seen on the Costa del Sol, in towns such as Benalmádena and Fuengirola.

However, they are not 'dumps' for furniture or large objects, but for particularly polluting elements that require special treatment, such as light bulbs, paint, solvents, electronic devices, batteries and motor oil.

Although from the outside they look like a single, large container, they are divided into several categories for waste, each one differentiated by an opening with a logo indicating the type of each product to be deposited.

The one in Benalmádena is located in Calle Alborea in Arroyo de la Miel. In the case of Fuengirola, there is one in the Miramar area, another at the fairground and a third unit which moves to a different neighbourhood every week.