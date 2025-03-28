Zara to reopen in May and Tiger renovates store at popular Costa del Sol shopping centre

Lorena Cádiz Friday, 28 March 2025, 11:53 Compartir

The refurbishment and expansion of Zara, which closed the doors of its premises in the Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola in January, is in its final stretch and the shop is expected to reopen in May. It is expected that the new design and the reorganisation of the space "will provide a more fluid and modern shopping experience", so expectations for this reopening are high.

This will be one of the most talked-about changes of the first half of the year, but there have been more businesses that have opted to renew and improve their image in th shopping centre.

One of them is Tiger, which re-opened its new space in mid-March. Although the surface area and activity of the shop have not changed, the design has been revamped to make it more dynamic.

Rituals has joined this trend, which last February reopened its shop after almost doubling its space. The aim has been to optimise its range of beauty and wellness products and also to be able to incorporate a selection of household items and clothing, such as bathrobes and towels.

Tezenis and Intimissimi have modernised their image, as has Belros, while ExtensionManía, a new hair care and styling salon, has opened its doors in La Plaza, the new area at Miramar for services. By the end of this year, Holland & Barrett, the health and wellness shop, is also planning a major overhaul of its business.