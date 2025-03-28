Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
View of the Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola. SUR
Zara to reopen in May and Tiger renovates store at popular Costa del Sol shopping centre
Retail

Zara to reopen in May and Tiger renovates store at popular Costa del Sol shopping centre

The Rituals cosmetics chain has also just expanded its retail space to almost double in size to include its home products line at the Miramar centre in Fuengirola

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Friday, 28 March 2025, 11:53

The refurbishment and expansion of Zara, which closed the doors of its premises in the Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola in January, is in its final stretch and the shop is expected to reopen in May. It is expected that the new design and the reorganisation of the space "will provide a more fluid and modern shopping experience", so expectations for this reopening are high.

This will be one of the most talked-about changes of the first half of the year, but there have been more businesses that have opted to renew and improve their image in th shopping centre.

One of them is Tiger, which re-opened its new space in mid-March. Although the surface area and activity of the shop have not changed, the design has been revamped to make it more dynamic.

Rituals has joined this trend, which last February reopened its shop after almost doubling its space. The aim has been to optimise its range of beauty and wellness products and also to be able to incorporate a selection of household items and clothing, such as bathrobes and towels.

Tezenis and Intimissimi have modernised their image, as has Belros, while ExtensionManía, a new hair care and styling salon, has opened its doors in La Plaza, the new area at Miramar for services. By the end of this year, Holland & Barrett, the health and wellness shop, is also planning a major overhaul of its business.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Emergency work to Malaga reservoir after heavy rain
  2. 2 This is what Malaga's highest mountain looks like after the latest rain
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town serves up cheese and wine fair this weekend
  4. 4 SAS ordered to pay 107,366 euros to family of woman who died due to medical error at hospital on Costa del Sol
  5. 5 «Getting on the town hall register ('padrón') is essential»
  6. 6 Private investment solution for major renovation of footbridge over Costa del Sol railway line after 15-year legal dispute
  7. 7 San Pedro and Sotogrande Anglican Church celebrates 50th anniversary with series of cultural walks
  8. 8 Benalmádena rolls out coastal fine-tuning plan in time for Easter
  9. 9 International couturier to host Age Concern fashion show lunch in Marbella next month
  10. 10 Artist thrown out of Malaga chapel after filming religious images

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Zara to reopen in May and Tiger renovates store at popular Costa del Sol shopping centre