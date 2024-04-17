Youngsters at Malaga children's home to receive belated Easter eggs thanks to kind-hearted customers on the Costa

Tony Bryant Mijas Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 18:29 Compartir Copiar enlace

Youngsters at the Ciudad de Los Niños children’s home in Malaga will receive a surprise belated Holy Week present this week, after a kind-hearted employee of The Food Co Spain collected hundreds of Cadbury’s cream eggs after Easter finished, which will be delivered to the home on Thursday (18 April).

The generous gesture is part of an ongoing campaign launched by Mijas resident Johanna Grey. The caring British expat began supporting the home after visiting in 2021 to deliver advent calendars to 50 children. The experience was so upsetting that, along with the help of her friend, Eva Brown Tislova, she has since organised a Christmas appeal to ensure that the children receive a parcel consisting of a 40-euro gift voucher, toiletries, clothes and chocolate. The remainder of the money from both campaigns was used to take the children on excursions and trips.

“Denise at The Food Co, bless her heart, has been doing a collection for the children, which Iceland and Tesco supported again. She phoned Eva the other day, and so we went to collect all the chocolate eggs. This is another lovely story of people thinking of others and offering a bit of kindness to those in need,” Grey told SUR in English.