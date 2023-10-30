Young woman stabbed in chest after brawl at a nightclub in Fuengirola

Sections
Monday, 30 October 2023, 10:04
National Police officers on the Costa del Sol have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances in which a woman was stabbed in the chest in a nightclub in Fuengirola. The victim is currently in hospital in Malaga city, with a moderately serious prognosis. The incident happened following a brawl in a nightclub, at around 6.15am on Sunday.
Police arrested the person allegedly responsible for assault, a 19-year-old man. Officers seized a knife and a knuckle duster. It is understood there was no relationship between the victim and the person responsible for the alleged aggression.
The youth detained is being held in custody while investigations continue.
