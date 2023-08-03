Work starts on burying overhead high-voltage cables in Fuengirola The electricity cables cross a large part of the Los Pacos district of the town, and the project will take almost six months to complete

Fuengirola council has begun work on burying the high-voltage overhead cables that cross a large part of the Los Pacos district of the town.

Work has begun in the Calle Sauce to Calle Cerezos area which has an estimated completion time of almost six months. In total, seven streets in the area will be affected.

Ana Mula, mayor of Fuengirola, explained that local residents had been calling for the work for a long time. The project involves digging a trench and laying a 1.3km-long underground pipe.

The following streets are those affected: Los Cerezos, Los Membrillos, Avenida de Finlandia and Los Pacos, as well as Calle Chumbera, Esparraguera and Sauce.