Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The event was inaugurated by mayor Ana Mula on Friday. SUR
Women entrepreneurs showcase their services during Fuengirola business fair
Fuengirola

Women entrepreneurs showcase their services during Fuengirola business fair

The town hosted the Feria de Mujeres Empresarias y Emprendedoras at the weekend, a commercial fair aimed at publicising and supporting local enterprises that are run by women

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 19 May 2025, 12:00

Women business owners and entrepreneurs came together at the weekend for the 15th Feria de Mujeres Empresarias y Emprendedoras, a commercial fair aimed at publicising and supporting local enterprises that are run by women. The event, held in Plaza de la Constitución, was officially opened on Friday by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who visited the 17 different business enterprises participating in the fair, which continued until Sunday 18 May.

The event is organised by Fuengirola town hall in order to offer a meeting space for local business women to display their products and promote the services they provide in order to attract new customers.

This year, in “order to improve the initiative”, a new proposal put forward by the Cepyme association included a stand dedicated to businessowners who were unable to be physically present for all three days of the fair, but who still wanted to make themselves known.

Councillor for equality and social welfare Cristina Bornao said the event is the "perfect setting to boost small businesses and foster networks of exchanges between businesswomen and entrepreneurs”.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wild boar on A-7 Costa del Sol motorway causes traffic accident that leaves two people in hospital
  2. 2 Burst sewage pipe forces flying of red flag and closure of popular Mijas Costa beach
  3. 3 La Concepción reservoir near Marbella is full
  4. 4 Dear Ursula
  5. 5 Malaga Virgin travels to Rome for jubilee procession
  6. 6 Popular Ruta del Rock returns to various venues in Torremolinos
  7. 7 Work on new library in San Pedro to start in June
  8. 8 Television programme about former editor to highlight the English cemetery, Cudeca and this newspaper
  9. 9 International cello and piano duo to perfom three concerts in Malaga and Cadiz provinces
  10. 10 Fuengirola town hall responds to needs of nearly 350 vulnerable families during first quarter of 2025

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Women entrepreneurs showcase their services during Fuengirola business fair