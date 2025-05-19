Women entrepreneurs showcase their services during Fuengirola business fair

Tony Bryant Monday, 19 May 2025, 12:00 Compartir

Women business owners and entrepreneurs came together at the weekend for the 15th Feria de Mujeres Empresarias y Emprendedoras, a commercial fair aimed at publicising and supporting local enterprises that are run by women. The event, held in Plaza de la Constitución, was officially opened on Friday by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who visited the 17 different business enterprises participating in the fair, which continued until Sunday 18 May.

The event is organised by Fuengirola town hall in order to offer a meeting space for local business women to display their products and promote the services they provide in order to attract new customers.

This year, in “order to improve the initiative”, a new proposal put forward by the Cepyme association included a stand dedicated to businessowners who were unable to be physically present for all three days of the fair, but who still wanted to make themselves known.

Councillor for equality and social welfare Cristina Bornao said the event is the "perfect setting to boost small businesses and foster networks of exchanges between businesswomen and entrepreneurs”.