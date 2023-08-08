Woman arrested for performing cosmetic treatments without qualifications at her home in La Cala de Mijas An investigation was launched following five complaints from clients who suffered injuries

A woman who allegedly performed cosmetic procedures, such as Botox injections, at her home in Mijas without the necessary qualifications has been arrested.

Guardia Civil officers in Malaga started investigating after receiving five complaints from people who claimed to have received botched aesthetic treatment from the woman. Their procedures consisted of Botox and hyaluronic acid injections as well as other medication and they all took place in a private home in La Cala de Mijas.

The treatments caused different injuries to each of the victims, for which they then needed professional help at various hospitals in the province of Malaga, police said. The woman did not have a medical degree and was not registered as a doctor, necessary requirements to carry out the procedures and to obtain the medication involved, according to investigators.

In a raid of her home, police seized 3,400 units of Botox, one kilo of hyaluronic acid, several vials containing injectable medicines and many sanitary tools such as hypodermic needles and syringes.

Police also discovered that the woman had stored medicines in her refrigerator, along with food and drink, in a sanitary breach. Numerous documents were also seized which show that the woman could have treated more than 100 people. It is still being investigated how the suspect acquired the medication.