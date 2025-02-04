Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Watch as wild boar sneak into Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola
Animal welfare

Shoppers watched in disbelief as a small group of the animals entered the premises on Monday 3 February, without causing incidents

Luis Moret / Juan Soto

Malaga

Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 14:08

Shoppers visiting the Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol have witnessed yet another urban 'invasion' of wild boar in Malaga province. During the afternoon of Monday 3 February, one larger specimen, joined by a few smaller animals, sneaked into the establishment and surprised customers. Their amble among shoppers, as can be seen in the image captured by eyewitnesses, is yet another case in the series of recent sightings of the animals on the streets, in school yards and around inhabited areas on the Costa del Sol.

Ignacio Domínguez, director of Miramar Centro Comercial, said that staff had seen wild boar roaming around the outdoor parking area several times, prior to Monday's incident, which was the first time they dared to cross the centre's threshold. The wild boar entered through the door next to the parking lot shortly before 7pm and walked several metres, before being chased away by security staff.

Although no incidents were reported, Domínguez said that he is concerned about the presence of wild boar and hopes to speak with both the town council and the Local Police to see what they can do. "It is an issue that worries us because, as wild animals, they can attack in the face of threat," said the centre's director.

The residents of the Miramar neighbourhood, which is located next to the shopping centre, are desperate due to the "continuous" and "daily" presence of wild boars in the vicinity of their homes. Although they have become accustomed to seeing the animals sporadically over the years, locals have been complaining about the increased and closer presence of the wild boars they come across throughout the day. This situation, they fear, can generate complications and insecurity.

