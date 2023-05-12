Well-known Fuengirola hotel reopens after 8.2m investment The Ángela has been closed for five months of extensive renovation and expansion work, with 36 more junior suites still to be added

The Ángela hotel in Fuengirola, popular with holidaymakers from all around the world - but particularly the British, has just reopened its doors after five months during which a total reform of its facilities has been carried out. Works have also been prepared to add 36 new junior suites that are being constructed in an adjoining building to form part of this iconic hotel, located on the beachfront of the Costa del Sol resort.

A total of 8.2 million euros has been invested by the ML Hoteles group in the renovation and expansion of the accommodation. The CEO of ML Hotels, José Carlos Escribano, explained that the establishment will go from having 261 standard rooms to having 243 of this type and 18 junior suites in the original building and another 36 in the adjoining property. The additional suites will be operating before the end of the year. The expansion work has been made possible due to the new Junta de Andalucía hotel modernisation decree that allows 10% more building area.

Additionally, a meeting room with the capacity to accommodate up to 250 people is also being added as well as a cafeteria as part of the hotel's updated facilities for congress and meeting tourism. On the top floor of the building a terrace with a swimming pool and views is also planned.

In the existing hotel, important changes can be seen from entering the reception and on the façade, where the terrace railings of the rooms have been changed for glass.

However, the main exterior renovation is yet to come. It is scheduled for a few months from now when the two buildings that will make up the hotel will be painted a different colour. Escribano also explained that a new terrace has been added next to the entrance and connected to the main lobby, which has also been expanded to almost twice the size.

"We have increased the capacity of the lounge and the restaurant, allowing for the fact that in a few months we will have 36 more junior suites," he said.

Escribano said he wants to see a change from the profile of holidaymakers the hotel currently attracts, which is 65% international clients, mainly British. He added that it is hoped the conference facilities will entice a broader range of guests.